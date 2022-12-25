Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three

CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett.

A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.

The fire broke out shortly after noon in the three-story building at 759 Chicopee St. When firefighters arrived at about 12:07 p.m., flames were showing from the windows and they were told one person was trapped inside, Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said.

Firefighters entered the building and rescued the resident, who was seriously injured. The victim was treated at the scene and then brought to an area hospital, he said.

A second occupant and one firefighter were also hurt in the blaze. Both were also taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries that are less serious, Stamborski said.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by today’s fire,” Stamborski said. “They’ve lost their home, and their lives have been upended at what should have been a time for joy.”

The fire also badly damaged the building, which has storefronts on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors, leaving it uninhabitable, he said.

Residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Arson Unit, Ostroskey said.

Chicopee Street was closed between Yvonne and Meadow streets until about 2:30 p.m. while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, police said.