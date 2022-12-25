Classic Horror Movies Don’t Get the Love (and Credit) They

Horror movies are an essential aspect of cinema because of their boldness and willingness to push boundaries. Even by its own definition, horror is meant to fright, disgust or shock. This has led to some of the most disturbing moments in film and is responsible for changing film. The boundaries of decency were called into question following 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Horror walked so films could run. Films like Psycho, Halloween and Hereditary receive much praise for being among the greats, but why don’t the classics get as much love?





Scary stories have been told for thousands of years, so the move to film was natural. Long before Halloween, Psycho and other greats, there were films that introduced horror into cinema. In 1896, the first-ever horror film was made by director Georges Méliès called The House of the Devil, just as cinema was starting to pick up steam. Though short, this piece led to some of the most amazing movements from the 20th century. Considered tame by today’s standards, early horror films deserve the same amount of admiration for their impact on the genre. Interestingly, the films below all have something in common — they’re all silent films.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari Had the Original Horror Twist

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is among the most important films in history not only for its impact on horror but for its artistry. A 1920 film from director Robert Wiene, it tells the tale of a somnambulist under the control of an evil hypnotist, the titular Dr. Caligari, who uses him to commit murders. The main character tracks down the evil duo before it is revealed that Caligari is the doctor of a mental asylum. The film’s twist revealed that the lead is actually a dangerous patient of Caligari’s. The twist itself was powerful, but it was hinted at by the way it was filmed.

The Cabinet is a product of the German expressionist movement and captured a lot of the anxiety and tension following World War I. This was captured in the film as the geometry of the locations and settings were often distorted and dreamlike, which also spilled into the characters. The somnambulist acquired these qualities in dream-like movements, where he appeared like he was dancing. The distortion and dream-like scenario were important in making the lead an unreliable narrator. Though silent with German text, the film’s story and use of setting make The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari an underappreciated must-see.

The Phantom of the Opera: The First Universal Monster

Horror is built from universal fears and stories. The Phantom of the Opera, a 1925 film directed by Rupert Julian, was an adaptation of the novel of the same name and explored the story of a masked man who haunts and murders performers to make his beloved Christine the star of the show. He attacks and kidnaps people before he meets his end at the hands of a mob he incited through his violence. A dark tale, but one that leaves two major impacts.

The Phantom is the first monster in the Universal Monster catalog and was impactful in creating the most iconic cinematic universe in history. Though not as well remembered as Dracula or Frankenstein, The Phantom is a part of the lineup, and much of it is because of the great Lon Cheney’s performance as The Phantom. Utilizing great acting and expert makeup art, the Man of 1,000 faces created one of the most iconic monsters and carried the film to new heights through his makeup reveals. Though obscure compared to other Universal Monster films, The Phantom of the Opera should be remembered as the very first.

Nosferatu: The German Expressionist Dracula

An odd combination of two worlds, Nosferatu, directed by F.W. Murnau in 1922, was a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula. Following many of the same themes and setups, the film revolved around the enigmatic Count Orlock who moves into a small German town from Transylvania, where he preys on the townspeople. A near beat-for-beat adaptation of Dracula, Count Orlock meets his end with sunlight at the film’s conclusion. Though the film’s source material has been adapted countless times, Nosferatu left a lasting legacy through how it was represented on screen.

Nosferatu‘s shot style and composition were ahead of their time, and many of its moments are still replicated to this day. Another product of German expressionism, the film utilizes dark, film-noir-like shadows and heavy makeup to express monstrosity. Count Orlock was brought to life through Max Schreck’s striking makeup and claws and jerky and unnatural movements. The film created mood through its use of lighting, where the iconic Orlock walking up the stairs sequence is among the most iconic shots in film. Using strong cinematography, embodying one of the most well-known artistic movements in history, and one of the most iconic characters in film, Nosferatu deserves its placement as one of the all-time greats.

The impact The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Phantom of the Opera and Nosferatu had on horror cinema is incalculable. The dream-like movements of the somnambulist may not have directly influenced Freddy Krueger, but there are similarities. The Phantom wasn’t the best Universal Monster, but his impacts and makeup were instrumental in the cinematic universe. Nosferatu‘s shooting style and mood are still being replicated, and the framing is prevalent in Psycho. Time and advancements may have passed these films by, but they initiated the movements that others perfected. These films were among the first and most daring of their times and proved that the artistry of cinema existed from the start. When watching the modern greats, the classics must be remembered and appreciated.