Coronation Street’s David Platt star teases Stephen downfall

Coronation Street villain Stephen (played by Todd Boyce) has been terrorising the residents of Weatherfield by murdering and defrauding his family members. In upcoming scenes, Stephen is set to get a fright when his crimes are nearly exposed, with David Platt star Jack P Shephard revealing who could potentially take him down.

The Platt family are oblivious to Stephen’s crimes, especially since he has been stealing his mother, Audrey Roberts’ (Sue Nicholls) money.

However, things are set to take a turn as Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) causes trouble and Stephen takes things into his own hands.

Fans have been desperate for Stephen to be exposed, especially since he killed Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) and dumped his body in an unknown location.

David Platt star Jack P Shephard recently teased who he thought will bring down Stephen after all this time.

