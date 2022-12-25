Coronation Street’s David Platt star teases Stephen downfall

Coronation Street villain Stephen (played by Todd Boyce) has been terrorising the residents of Weatherfield by murdering and defrauding his family members. In upcoming scenes, Stephen is set to get a fright when his crimes are nearly exposed, with David Platt star Jack P Shephard revealing who could potentially take him down.
The Platt family are oblivious to Stephen’s crimes, especially since he has been stealing his mother, Audrey Roberts’ (Sue Nicholls) money.
However, things are set to take a turn as Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) causes trouble and Stephen takes things into his own hands.
Fans have been desperate for Stephen to be exposed, especially since he killed Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) and dumped his body in an unknown location.
David Platt star Jack P Shephard recently teased who he thought will bring down Stephen after all this time.
When asked if he wanted David to be the one to take down Stephen, Jack told Express.co.uk and other press: “I think David would be the one to say to everyone ‘I told you so’.
“From the off that he was bad news and, ‘None of you believed me’. I think he will be there for that, I don’t want him to uncover the truth that sounds like he would be on the shocking block.”
However, when touching on the Platt family not knowing and being there to protect Audrey, Jack was adamant the Platts wouldn’t hesitate to step in.
He explained: “We don’t and that is the way that we want it because we don’t want to die.
Assuming it’s his birthday present, David Platt is underwhelmed to discover a hip flask from Stephen, considering it was already late.
He shows it to his mother Gail Platt (Helen Worth) and brands Stephen’s choice stingy, for someone who’s supposed to be pretty well off.
Later, Gail continues to spy on Elain as she is out shopping, and realises she is for a bottle of whiskey to fill Stephen’s hip flask.
Following her conversation with David, Gail shares her suspicions with her son Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), who vows to get to the bottom of things.
When Elaine eventually hands over the whiskey to Stephen, Gail blurts out that she’s spoken to his ex-wife Gabrielle Reid (Helene Maksoud) and that he’s got some serious explaining to do.
As it happens, Gabrielle is fully aware of her ex-husband’s financial strain and the plot to con his family – but just how much does she know, and how much info has she passed on to Gail?
Does Gail know the truth about her brother and force him to expose what he has been doing? Or will she keep her cards close to her chest and play him at his own game?
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.
