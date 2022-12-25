Danny O’Carroll opens up on relationship with father

Danny recently spoke to Express.co.uk and opened up about his relationship with his father, revealing that working together has made them stronger.

He explained: “Me and dad have always been strong, we are a very lovey-dovey family, so me and dad have been best mates since I was born.

“Dad has always been a best friend to me, but I don’t get to see him as much now because he lives in Florida, so we only get to see each other when we are at work.

“So work is so much better because I get to see my dad and my other family. We have our little arguments here and there but at the end of the day, we all adore and love each other so much.