DEAL OF THE DAY: Amazon slashes price of air fryer that helps





Amazon has some great options for air fryers, which are ideal for cooking healthier, quicker meals, and minimising use of the oven.

With energy bills staying high, many have been using air fryers in replacement or as an extension of the oven. One of the main benefits of using an air fryer is the low energy use, which is especially useful with the rise of energy costs. Research conducted earlier in the year by Utilita and Iceland found that an average electric cooker can cost around 87p to run per day, whereas an air fryer be up to six times cheaper at around just 14p per day. Tefal is a popular brand for air fryers, and Amazon has slashed the price of the Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and Grill to £100, saving shoppers £34.99. Buy: Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and Grill (£100)

The versatile air fryer can not only air fry food, but also includes a sizzling grill plate for authentic grill marks, plus it has eight pre-set modes including fries, nuggets, roasted chicken, pizza, meat, fish, vegetables, and dessert, plus a handy dehydrate function. There is an easy to use digital touchscreen that can be used to select the presets or set customised timings, with a wide range of temperatures and beep alert when food is ready. The large 4.2 litre size can cook portions for up to six people, ideal for entertaining friends and family or batch cooking, plus it uses hardly any oil, creating a healthier cooking method. Tefal also have an app that can be used alongside the air fryer to find and follow new recipes.