Doc Martin Christmas Special release time on Christmas Day

As season 10 reached its conclusion, Doc Martin (played by Martin Clunes) decided he would stay in Portwenn with his wife and children for Christmas.

Unfortunately, it isn’t too long before he ruins everyone’s fun as he closes down Santa’s grotto, believing that Father Christmas has a contagious illness.

But by doing so, he has made himself an unpopular figure once again, this time, with the children of Portwenn and his own son James (Elliot Blake).

Their stay in Cornwall isn’t exactly going too well for Louisa (Caroline Catz) either.