Drivers warned of other people parking on their driverway

As Britons around the country celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year, many will rarely be out and about in their car, unless they are visiting friends and family. It is not uncommon for multiple family members to converge on one house for the festivities, with many overlooking any parking problems.

However, many may be stuck with a mystery car on their driveway this Christmas, but what can they do to prevent this from happening?

Naturally, motorists would think to call the police or the council to have it removed, but they may not be able to help.

A curious loophole in the law means that drivers may be able to park on someone else’s driveway and go unpunished.

There is no criminal law against the indecent act of someone parking on a driveway without the homeowner’s consent.

