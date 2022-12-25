EA Sports confirms best FIFA 23 career mode players

Fifa 23: Kylian Mbappé stars in EA Sports trailer

The latest FIFA game is a popular Christmas gift every year. Football fans everywhere are fascinated by the chance to play out their wildest dreams by potentially guiding their side from the Football League doldrums to European euphoria. To do so, gamers will want to nab the best players that career mode has to offer, including England internationals Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – if they afford their eye-watering transfer fees. Find out the best FIFA 23 players in career mode with this round-up from Express.co.uk.

FIFA 23 features all our favourite players, including Premier League stars and those overseas

10. Jude Bellingham Jude Bellingham, who at just 19 became the second youngest scorer for England at a World Cup in November, has a potential rating of 91 on the game. Its developers calculate a rating, out of 100, for each player, which they believe they’ll boast at the peak of their career in the game. Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, starts the game with a rating of 84 so the developers reckon he’ll have a great deal to offer as the game develops. The midfielder, who started his career at Birmingham City, already starts the media with an 84 rating for dribbling and an 80 for his physical attributes. 9. Dušan Vlahović Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, 22, also has a potential rating of 91 on the game. He starts the game with an overall rating of 84, but his shooting attribute is 85. The Serbian star boasted an excellent goalscoring record for Florentina, netting 44 times in 98 appearances, and so Juventus snaffled him in the summer.

Jude Bellingham celebrates as England equalise against France last month

8. Kai Havertz Kai Havertz, who plays his club football for Chelsea, also has a potential rating of 91. The attacking midfielder starts the game with an overall rating of 84 and is noted for his dribbling – also rated as 84. The German international has scored 15 times for Chelsea since joining the club in September 2020. 7. Florian Wirtz Florian Wirtz has a potential rating of 91 but, as he starts the game with an overall rating of 82, he is higher on this list than Bellingham, Vlahović and Havertz. The 19-year-old midfielder, who is German, has an 86 for dribbling and an 80 for passing when the game begins. He’d be a nassive addition to any side if gamers can prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen – and at a huge fee.

Kia Havertz, pictured player for Chelsea, is regarded highly on FIFA 23

6. Gianluigi Donnarumma FIFA developers think goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 23, will be worth his potential rating of 92. The Italian ‘keeper, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, starts the game with an overall rating of 88. He has 90 for his diving attribute, and 89 for his reflexes. Donnarumma has already made 50 apperances for Italy, having been given his first cap aged just 17 in 2016. 5. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, 22, has the potential to reach a 92 rating on FIFA 23. He starts the game with a rating of 86 but his pace is terrifying – at a huge 95 – when the game begins. Vinícius Júnior also starts the game with a rating of 90 for his dribbling skills. He’s made 20 appearances for his country, Brazil, since bursting onto the international scene in 2019.

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has the potential to reach a 92 rating on the game

Phil Foden has played 22 times for England since 2020

4. Phil Foden Manchester City star Phil Foden has an potential rating of 92 on the game. He pips Vinícius Júnior to a spot in the top four because Foden starts the game with an overall rating of 85, one less than the Brazilian. Foden, a 22-year-old midfielder, has 88 for dribbling with the game starts and 82 for his pace attribute. He has already scored more than 30 goals for his boyhood Manchester City since his debut in 2017 – when he was just 17. 3. Pedri Pedri, a Spanish central midfielder, is believed to boast a rating of 93 on FIFA 23 as it develops. Like Foden, Pedri starts the game with a rating of 85. He too is great on the ball with his dribbling attribute starting at 87, and his passing at 81. Pedri plays his club football for Barcelona but has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the past year or so.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates a goal during the World Cup