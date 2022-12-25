EastEnders fans spot clue Mick Carter is ‘alive’ after he goes

Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer) was furious when he realised Janine Butcher (Charlie Brookes) had been lying to him about her involvement in Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) car crash earlier in the year. EastEnders fans know Janine was behind the wheel when the car crashed but she moved Linda into the driver’s seat to make it look as though she had been drink driving.

Mick believed his estranged wife had put her daughter Annie in danger and tried to distance himself from Linda.

However, in true EastEnders fashion, Janine’s scheming was finally exposed as her daughter Scarlette explained she’d been lying.

The youngster claimed Janine had wanted to make Linda look like an unfit mother and Mick realised he couldn’t stay married to her.

In an explosive showdown, Mick told Janine it was over and warned her the police were on their way to arrest her.

