EastEnders’ Mick Carter star teases ‘alternative ending’ after

Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) left EastEnders viewers in tears as they finally reunited after Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) was exposed as a liar. The Queen Vic landlord was last seen swimming out to sea to rescue Linda after a car with both Janine and Linda disappeared off the edge of a cliff. But soap star Danny and executive boss Chris Clenshaw revealed there was an “alternative ending” for the fan favourite character.
Opening up about the devastating exit, Danny admitted he thought “long and hard” about leaving the soap.
“It’s very emotional for me this. I’m very attached to the show,” Danny told Express.co.uk and other press.
“It’s been a third of my career, 30 years I’ve been in this industry and for nearly 10 years I’ve been in this show.
“To make the decision I made, I didn’t I didn’t make it lightly, because it’s a huge job to walk away from and I fought long and hard about it.”
“If you know the history of these two characters, they are the love of each other’s lives, that’s in their DNA.
“And what was a challenge for us was to find a way to exit Mick while keeping hold of Linda because this is Mick wouldn’t leave Linda and wouldn’t leave his kids so that was incredibly difficult.
“But we did reconcile them I think that’s a beautiful moment.”
