Embedded Systems Software – Bringing the Lab to the Coffee Shop

Developers of SaaS applications, mobile apps, and enterprise software have enjoyed the benefits of the cloud for some years now. Scalability and collaboration feature prominently in their day-to-day development, testing, and integration work. For embedded systems software developers however, there are additional hurdles in the way to achieving product readiness.

Traditional Hurdles While their enterprise counterparts can iteratively code and test, then submit into an automated verification and deployment process — all via secure cloud access, and all from the lab, home office, or even the local coffee shop — embedded systems developers must deliver software that runs as expected on a dedicated device, such as an industrial robotic controller or a control unit in a car. Being required to access physical device hardware adds a dimension that cannot be avoided. Without remote access to the target processor board of the device — which is possible but often adds complexity — developers are tied to the lab. And even then, access may be limited because the hardware is “in demand.” Throwing money at the problem by ordering plenty of boards for lab use, or even setting up a home office/lab, are weak approaches that may leave organizations at the mercy of the supply chain. Additionally, lack of target hardware can impede development at scale, which is increasingly necessary to support the complex software in today’s intelligent “edge” devices. Organizations have mitigated the problem to a degree, using a software emulator instead of a target board. With an emulator, software running on the developer’s local machine acts like a “translation layer” between the machine and the architecture of the physical board. This approach, however, adds CPU cycles and thus can impact software performance. Additionally, developers often run into problems of mismatches between emulators and boards, creating software churn and ultimately delays.

Jumping the Hurdles and Into the Clouds So, is there a way to free embedded developers from the burden of using either target hardware or software emulation for their iterative code development and testing? The answer lies in the cloud that has served their enterprise software counterparts so well. Cloud computing has evolved significantly in recent years. The term “elasticity” has become common parlance, referring to the degree to which a system can match current workload demand – automatically scaling up or down by provisioning or de-provisioning computing resources. Such elastic computing infrastructures have become widely used for everything from media streaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, to the Internet of Things (IoT) – where edge-to-cloud solutions are evolving rapidly for data processing. Common to enterprise software application development is another key area for embedded systems software, and here the need for a Real Time Operating System (RTOS) is fundamental. By using a cloud-enabled version of an RTOS, within an elastic computing infrastructure, it is possible to launch multiple instances, such as for an individual developer or a remotely dispersed team, thereby achieving cloud-based development at scale.

But what about the processor hardware on which these cloud instances are running? If it does not have binary parity, for example (meaning the processor architecture does not identically match that of the target embedded system), we are “back to square one” in terms of developer confidence that the code will run on the target hardware as intended.



“Boards in the Cloud” One cloud vendor, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has developed physical processors with ARM64, an architecture commonly used in embedded devices. Under the name Graviton, these processors run the AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) infrastructure, on which instances of application development products can run successfully. As a result, iterative development and testing — both collaboratively and at scale — now can be performed with full ARM64 binary parity, and hence without the need for software emulation This allows the solution of placing an RTOS in this cloud infrastructure to take on a whole new meaning, in terms of value. It completely removes the need for software emulation. It also significantly reduces the need for target hardware, which is now only needed for final deployment testing. And being cloud-enabled, the development process can be integrated with automated continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows, as part of development operations (DevOps). With developer friction reduced and development cycles accelerated, the result is faster time-to-market.

From the point of view of collaboration, this opens the possibility of teams working together on a project from anywhere in the world, and even integrating efficiently with partner products and systems.



BlackBerry QNX: Expanding Work With AWS One solution available to mission-critical embedded systems developers is BlackBerry® QNX®. During the AWS re:Invent in November, BlackBerry QNX demonstrated its industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® RTOS running on the AWS EC2 infrastructure on Graviton2. The demonstration marked the debut of BlackBerry QNX technology in the cloud. Embedded systems developers can now utilize BlackBerry QNX technology to significantly reduce time-to-market for their products. Enterprise and Embedded Systems Developers – Having Coffee Together And so, finally, we can see the embedded systems software developer sitting alongside their enterprise software counterpart, coding, testing, and integrating – via secure cloud connectivity – effectively bringing the lab to the coffee shop. To learn more about QNX Neutrino RTOS, a game changer for accelerating embedded systems software development, please visit BlackBerry QNX.