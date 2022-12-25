Emmerdale fans fear Caleb has plan to destroy brother Cain Dingle

However, Cain (played by Jeff Hordley) wasn’t too happy to see his long-lost brother Caleb (Will Ash) as he arrived for visiting hours at the prison. Cain warned Caleb to stay away from his family but his sibling wasn’t interested in his warning. Instead, he claimed he would get to know the Dingle family after he was told Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) had died 30 years ago.
With Cain locked up, there’s little the Emmerdale hard man can do to stop his brother from integrating himself in the Dingle clan.
Fans believe Caleb may want to take revenge on his brother after learning he lied to him about Faith’s death.
Caleb was told Faith died 30 years ago and has only just learnt the truth.
Those tuning into the Christmas episode are concerned Caleb cause trouble for Cain and target his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb)/
Twitter user Emma-Dale Sugden tweeted: “#Emmerdale will Moira cheat with her hubby’s brother.”
“Caleb’s arrival is set to make things even worse between warring siblings, Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter), when it becomes clear that Cain has kept Caleb’s existence a secret from her since they were teenagers.”
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the Village.
“It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.
“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!
“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?
“What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?
“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”
Emmerdale airs weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm
