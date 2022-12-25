Emmerdale fans fear Caleb has plan to destroy brother Cain Dingle

However, Cain (played by Jeff Hordley) wasn’t too happy to see his long-lost brother Caleb (Will Ash) as he arrived for visiting hours at the prison. Cain warned Caleb to stay away from his family but his sibling wasn’t interested in his warning. Instead, he claimed he would get to know the Dingle family after he was told Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) had died 30 years ago.

With Cain locked up, there’s little the Emmerdale hard man can do to stop his brother from integrating himself in the Dingle clan.

Fans believe Caleb may want to take revenge on his brother after learning he lied to him about Faith’s death.

Caleb was told Faith died 30 years ago and has only just learnt the truth.

Those tuning into the Christmas episode are concerned Caleb cause trouble for Cain and target his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb)/

Twitter user Emma-Dale Sugden tweeted: “#Emmerdale will Moira cheat with her hubby’s brother.”

READ MORE: BBC viewers ‘switch off’ Sports Personality Of the Year