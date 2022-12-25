Expert shares ‘no brainer’ to help bolster finances in a

With analysts predicting the UK to fall into recession in 2023, many Britons may be wondering what this could mean for their money. But, while there are things people can do to help recession-proof their finances, there are also certain moves people “shouldn’t” make, an expert has warned.

Experts at Zuto surveyed Britons to determine if, and how, people have prepped for the anticipated recession and found that while a percentage of people are taking positive steps to bolster their finances, others are having to make sacrifices for financial stability.

Just over half of respondents said they aren’t financially stable enough to survive a recession, and as much as 47 percent said they had reduced their outgoings.

However, Rajan Lakhani, resident money expert at smart money app Plum, said: “A worrying trend we’ve noticed, is people cutting back on their pension payments due to the rising cost of living.”

According to Mr Lakhani, Plum research found more than one in 10 (12 percent) have been cutting back on savings or pension contributions as they come under increasing financial pressure, which is likely to become even more acute in a recession.

