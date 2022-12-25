Famous Brands Who Have Entered The Web3 Space

Since its inception, the term Web3 has made people talk about what this future version of the internet holds for them. The concept has not become mainstream yet, still the industry giants have started exploring the space to witness the potential it holds. Let’s have a look at some famous companies who have already placed their foot in the next iteration of the internet.

Disney

The entertainment giant launched a 3D 360 virtual experience which allowed the users to explore soundtracks and songs associated with several movies and shows the company has produced in the past. It featured titles like WandaVision, The Lion King, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Hocus Pocus and more. Bob Chapek, former company CEO, described it as the next generation of storytelling.

In July 2022, they announced that their Accelerator Class will focus on developing immersive experiences through technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality and non-fungible tokens.

Gucci

The high-end Italian luxury brand became the first major fashion brand to enter Web3 space. In February 2022, the company announced that they have acquired a virtual land plot in the metaverse game, The Sandbox. They revealed their Gucci Vault Land which enabled the users to explore NFTs associated with the organization.

Apart from this, they released a Gucci Town on Roblox, a metaverse platform, in May 2022. This initiative remained permanent unlike the Gucci Land Vault which was more like a temporary experience for the users.

Samsung

The South Korea-based multinational manufacturing conglomerate, opened its Samsung837X store in Decentraland, a metaverse platform, in January 2022. The company also announced that they will include an “NFT” feature in their smart TV. The store is based on their physical location in New York City. Interesting features in Samsung’s 837X experience remained the Connectivity Theater, Sustainability Forest and the Customization Stage.

The company has been exploring the blockchain space for a long time now. It also included crypto wallet support in its Galaxy series.

McLaren Automotive

The British luxury car company announced their plans to enter web3 earlier this year. They released their 7-page NFT comic in September 2022 on Tezos blockchain. The story follows mcLaren interns journey to pursue a task assigned by Zak Brown, their CEO, to monitor the Speedy K Kiwi, the Head of Speed, who eventually escapes and starts his journey throughout the Asian continent.

Before that, the organization revealed their initial NFT drop dubbed “Genesis Collection” for their McLaren Special Operations (MSO) Labs virtual community. The collectible features the iconic McLaren P1 and P1 GTR.