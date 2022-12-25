Five teen Premier League stars to look out for in 2023





The new year could present an excellent opportunity for several young Premier League players to earn game time and make a name for themselves in the top-flight. Academy staff across the country hoped that a packed fixture schedule in 2022-23 could see managers rotate their teams, bringing in the most talented players from their club’s ranks.

With a rule that players cannot have played in more than one Premier League game, Express Sport picked out the five teenagers to look out for in 2023. Omari Hutchinson, Chelsea Omari Hutchinson made the controversial move from Arsenal to Chelsea in the summer. Prompted by the Gunners’ signing of Brazilian winger Marquinhos, Hutchinson felt there was a clearer pathway to the first team at Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old was a significant loss to the north Londoners as Mikel Arteta rated him highly. Hutchinson made the bench on eight occasions last season without making an appearance. He has been one of the best players in Premier League 2 this term and is well liked by Blues boss Graham Potter. Some positive performances in Chelsea’s mid-season friendlies have placed him on the brink of a senior club debut. There will be plenty of opportunities for Hutchinson to finally make his long-awaited Premier League debut once football returns on Boxing Day.

Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United Few had heard of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo before the 17-year-old appeared on the scoresheet in the Red Devils’ mid-season friendly against Cadiz a fortnight ago. But the England U18 starlet’s journey into Erik ten Hag’s thinking is likely to have started at the end of last season. With him soon to be appointed as United’s head coach, Ten Hag is understood to have been set up with an MUTV account to watch the club’s FA Youth Cup final clash with Nottingham Forest. Mainoo was the best player on the pitch in the 3-1 victory and an onlooking Ten Hag would have been impressed. Possessing a driving dribbling style that is not too dissimilar to former United star Paul Pogba’s, Mainoo would add something to the Red Devils’ midfield that none of Ten Hag’s other stars can. Ten Hag has been brought to United with a reputation for developing young talent, and Alejandro Garnacho’s emergence proves that the Dutchman is willing to use the club’s esteemed academy. Mainoo was an unused substitute for United’s goalless draw with Newcastle in October and he will hope to feature more prominently in 2023. The FA must also keep Mainoo away from the clutches of Ghana, for whom he is eligible to switch international allegiance.

Alfie Devine, Tottenham Tottenham paid £300,000 to sign a then-15-year-old Alfie Devine from Wigan after the Latics entered administration in 2020. The midfielder soon went viral for a crunching tackle on Chelsea veteran Danny Drinkwater that saw the former England midfielder sent off for his reaction in an U23s fixture. Devine was highly rated by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and was handed his debut in the FA Cup aged just 16. Only seconds after coming on against seventh-tier Marine FC, he scored his first professional goal. Despite that debut nearly two years ago, Devine – who was released by Liverpool aged 11 – is yet to appear in the Premier League. That could change in the near future.

Kaide Gordon, Liverpool Not many players can say they made their first senior start in a League Cup semi-final, but that’s exactly how Kaide Gordon was introduced to life under Jurgen Klopp. The diminutive winger, who had been signed from cash-strapped Derby Country only several months prior, began Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January. Gordon went on to score his first goal in an FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury a few weeks later. He is one of few players on this list to have played in the Premier League, having appeared for eight minutes of a game against Brentford last time. Injuries have prevented Gordon from playing so far this season. The 18-year-old will hope to make a comeback in early 2023.

Sonny Perkins, Leeds West Ham were so furious over losing golden boy Sonny Perkins last summer that they released a lengthy statement expressing disappointment with the attacker’s decision and with his representatives. The Hammers alleged that an approach from Leeds was outside of the Premier League and Football Association laws. Regardless, Perkins eventually signed for the Whites and West Ham were left to rue losing their best scholar. The 18-year-old had made three first-team appearances in 2021-22 and was highly thought of by David Moyes. Perkins, who can play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, has since shone for Leeds’ U21s, scoring seven goals in nine appearances in Premier League 2. He was on the bench for Leeds’ final Premier League game before the World Cup – a 4-3 defeat by Spurs.