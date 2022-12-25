Five things you might not realise are lowering your credit score

Ms Horne explained that by making multiple credit card applications in a short space of time, it may suggest that the person is in “desperate need of money” and that there is a “higher risk” that they won’t be able to pay off what they borrow.

Receiving a County Court Judgement

Having a County Court Judgement or CCJ on your report will have a significant negative impact on your credit score.

Ms Horne said: “If somebody has taken you to court and issued you with a CCJ, this will take around six years to clear from your credit report.”