George refuses to hold William’s hand as he leads Wales children

Prince George refused to hold his father’s hand as he joined his parents Kate and Prince William for a stroll to St Mary Magdalene Church this morning. The nine-year-old walked with the Prince and Princess of Wales the short distance between Sandringham House and the Norfolk chapel. George is among the royals being hosted by King Charles at the royal residence in Norfolk over Christmas – the first following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The young prince seemd determined to show he was maturing into a grown-up member of the Royal Family, as he politiely refused to take his father’s hand in the walk to the church.

This is the second time the young Prince makes a public appearance in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

George made his debut on the Christmas Day walkabout in 2019, when he was also in the company of his sister Princess Charlotte.

Following that year’s service, he stopped to speak with some of the fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the royals outside of the chapel.

While George appeared shier than today, Charlotte already seemed confident and even went for a hug with royal well-wishers after she was gifted a pink inflatable flamingo.

Prior to today, George last stepped out for a public appearance on December 15, when he joined his parents and sister for a special event at Westminster Abbey.