Harry attempting rebrand as ‘modern version of Diana’, expert claims





The Duke of Sussex is trying to rebrand himself as “the modern version of Princess Diana”, a PR and reputation management expert has claimed. Prince Harry mentioned his late mother multiple times during the documentary focused on his and Meghan’s love story and struggles with the media and Royal Family released earlier this month.

According to California-based Eric Schiffer, the Netflix series helped the Duke pivot closer than ever to Diana’s brand and image. Mr Schiffer told Express.co.uk: “This is a giant rebrand for Harry of himself as the modern version of Princess Diana.” While Mr Schiffer doesn’t believe Harry can “come close” to his mother’s enduring popularity around the world – including Britain – he added: “There was an intentionality to more closely tie his brand to hers throughout the Netflix show. And it was strategic. But there’s no chance that he can pull that off.” Mr Schiffer went on to claim Harry may be trying to tie closer links to his mother’s brand than the Royal Family’s amid expectations the Palace could take action to further distance him from the working Firm.

He said: “The reason Harry is now pivoting to Diana and rebranding himself in that nature is, I think, also in anticipation that there will be a further stripping of any kind of titles or other ties to the Palace over time. “And so by hanging on to that and reinforcing the DNA, he benefits from that same catapult out that Diana did and creates his own, you know, kingdom of celebrity in the minds of the public outside of Britain.” The expert described this as a “really smart marketing strategy”, especially considering how beloved Diana continues to be and how fascinated Americans still are by the late Princess of Wales. Mr Schiffer continued: “It’s going to be a challenge for him, it’s going to require a lot of reinforcement to connect the dots in a way that’s credible. But that’s where we’re going.” READ MORE: Meghan biographer’s fury at Kate ‘fashion swipe’

In the documentary directed by Liz Garbus, Harry spoke about his childhood years with Diana as well as her struggles with paparazzi and media intrusion. While he said his childhood was “filled with laughter, filled with happiness, and filled with adventure”, he conceded he doesn’t have “many early memories” of Diana, who died when he was only 12, possibly due to the trauma of losing her. He then recalled how paparazzi were a continuous presence in his younger years, and how Diana tried to protect her children’s privacy and give them a life as normal as possible and far from the cameras even by confronting photographers directly. Harry also recalled being “swarmed” and “chased” by paparazzi in his teenage years and early 20s, an experience both his mother and wife have also gone through. Speaking about the media attention and paparazzi intrusion, he said: “I saw things, I experienced things, I learned things — the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.” DON’T MISS

In the sixth episode of the programme, the Duke raised allegations of “institutional gaslighting”, something he said both him, his wife and his mother have suffered. He said: “I can’t think what my mum went through all those years ago by herself. To see this institutional gaslighting that happens is… it’s extraordinary. “And that’s why everything that’s happened to us was always gonna happen to us. Because if you speak truth to power, that’s how they respond.” Harry also drew lighter parallels between him and his mother’s experiences and life. Towards the end of the six-parter docu-series, the Duke said he moved to California after he had changed so much he had “outgrown” his environment. He added: “You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mum was probably gonna end up living potentially.”