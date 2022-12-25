Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes

Next year’s Golden Globes is less than a month away, and with the nominations announced, everybody is giving their two cents on who they believe will win some of our favorite categories.
It’s always great water cooler talk when fellow film and television fans are making the case on why their beloved films, TV series, and actors deserve a Golden Globe. I, of course, will give you my prediction for who will be walking up to the stage to receive a Golden Globe, and this, like every year, has been made difficult by the number of great nominees.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Do you agree with my winners? Let me know in the comment section below, and share your favorite nominees as well!
Source link