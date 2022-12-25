Hilarious Edit Combines Tom Cruise Stunt and Call of Duty:

A creative Call of Duty: Warzone player put together a video combining some stunt footage of Tom Cruise with gameplay footage. The result is a hilarious Call of Duty: Warzone stunt that lines up almost perfectly with live-action video.





Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to utilize a wide variety of vehicles as they battle across the map to be the last man, or last team, standing. Players can use vehicles like ATVs, SUVs, cargo trucks, heavy choppers, and even dirt bikes. While dirt bikes are among the most lightly armored and vulnerable vehicles, they also come with a lot of speed and maneuverability. A skilled driver can pull off some truly incredible feats and perform incredible stunts.

Call of Duty: Warzone player Taiizor shows off their editing skills and creativity in a video posted to the game’s subreddit that combines live-action footage of Tom Cruise and Warzone gameplay. The video starts with Tom Cruise on a dirt bike with a Warzone overlay, then it switches to a film crew with a spectating overlay. As Tom Cruise starts to take the bike down a ramp, the footage cuts into Warzone, showing an operator maneuvering a dirt bike across a battlefield. The video cuts back to the spectating film crew, then to the Warzone operator performing an insane kill with a crossbow from atop a dirt bike. The video shows the film crew exclaiming and celebrating the success of the stunt, and then a Warzone helicopter drops a rope and the video cuts to Tom Cruise being lifted into the sky via helicopter.

This video is really quite superb in showcasing Taiizor’s editing skills, as well as being hilarious. Finding the right gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Warzone to line up with the live-action stunt footage of Tom Cruise is pretty impressive as well. Most Warzone videos are just funny gameplay clips, so combining this with live-action footage and putting the overlays on it takes this video to the next level.

Some people in the thread called out the original Warzone gameplay as being staged or faked, and that may be true. More players, however, praised the video and how funny it is. Whether or not the Warzone dirt bike stunt was staged doesn’t change the fact that fans find Taiizor’s video entertaining, of course. And it’s a nice change of pace from funny bug videos or clips highlighting Warzone 2‘s server issues.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

