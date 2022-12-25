Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool’s Relationship Will Be

Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds’ hero won’t be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors’ famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that’s exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!

“How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” Jackman answered when asked about their animosity to each other. “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

How Does Wolverine Come Back For Deadpool 3?

During an interview on The Jess Cable Show, Jackman explained how Logan could make a return after that emotional end in the X-Men universe. “All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it’s science, so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too,” Jackman elaborated.

During those comments, the Wolverine star would also share when he had the idea to ask Ryan Reynolds about the possible team-up. As soon as he broke the idea, he dialed up the Mint Mobile owner to iron out some more details.

“I had a week’s vacation from the show and I was driving out and I, it just came to me like that and I rang Ryan as soon as I arrived and he was floored,” Jackman continued. “Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at five o’clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, ‘this is really good timing, but are you really sure? Cause I don’t wanna say anything.’ I said, ‘I’m a hundred percent sure.’ And I dunno why, because I was a hundred percent sure I was out before. And then all of a sudden I was a hundred percent in.”

