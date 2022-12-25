Inside The Kardashian’s 2022 Over-The-Top Christmas Party, Like

Christmas is a big deal for the Kardashians, and they do it up real big each and every year.
For example, this year Kourtney turned her backyard in California (!!!) into a Winter wonderland.
Every year, they throw a really, really extravagant party.
And this year was no exception!
The theme for this one was red*.
Let’s take a look inside!
It was basically one of those scammy Instagram photo places, kind of like the Museum of Ice Cream.
They had a gingerbread house station.
There was a make your own nutcracker table.
They had their own Sees Candies cart.
And my absolute favorite part was the red ball pit.
I’m 30-something and I’m jealous.
When you entered, you were faced with an army of servers with drinks.
There was a random carousel horse.
And here’s an example of the mush* they ate:
The ceiling had this really elaborate floral display.
And there were dozens of red trees scattered about.
Everyone loves a red tree!
They also put Sia in a box and made her perform*.
Lastly, there were champagne and hot dogs.
So, yeah, that’s how the 1% lives!
Red trees, Sees Candies carts, and Sia in a box.
