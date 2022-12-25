Jackie Stewart demands F1 bosses make change after Hamilton

Jackie Stewart has called on F1 bosses to give more power to the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association weeks after similar commnents from Lewis Hamilton. The three-time world champion said the GPDA should “have more influence” over decisions surrounding the sport.

He stressed the body was “much more powerful” when he was chairman of the organisation. Speaking exclusively to Express Sport, he said: “I was the President of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, when the GPDA was much more powerful than it is today by the way.

“I think that’s wrong. I think we should have more influence.” The GPDA was founded in 1961 in a bid to improve safety standards in the sport.

The organisation wielded staggering power and was key in dictating the terms the sport followed. The GPDA was famous for boycotts of several events including the 1969 Belgian Grand Prix and the 1970 German Grand Prix.

