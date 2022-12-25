Ad image
Jackie Stewart demands F1 bosses make change after Hamilton

Jackie Stewart demands F1 bosses make change after Hamilton


Jackie Stewart has called on F1 bosses to give more power to the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association weeks after similar commnents from Lewis Hamilton. The three-time world champion said the GPDA should “have more influence” over decisions surrounding the sport.

He stressed the body was “much more powerful” when he was chairman of the organisation. Speaking exclusively to Express Sport, he said: “I was the President of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, when the GPDA was much more powerful than it is today by the way.

“I think that’s wrong. I think we should have more influence.” The GPDA was founded in 1961 in a bid to improve safety standards in the sport.

The organisation wielded staggering power and was key in dictating the terms the sport followed. The GPDA was famous for boycotts of several events including the 1969 Belgian Grand Prix and the 1970 German Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Sir Jackie Stewart wants Lewis Hamilton to ‘resign’ from F1

Hamilton demanded that GPDA members were more involved in the conversation as he claimed drivers can help the sport’s future. The Mercedes star also called for the GPDA to have more influence after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

All 20 drivers sat down for a meal ahead of the season finale in a send-off for Sebastian Vettel, prompting Hamilton to outline the possible future of the organisation. The Briton explained: “Maybe we will make this an annual thing here, and maybe we will add another one in the year, but there is a lot we can do as the GPDA, as a united group.

“We have a responsibility, we have a great platform, each and every one of us, collectively, and there are lots of things F1 has to push forward on action-wise. It says we are doing a lot of things, sustainability and all of those things, but we need to make sure we are pushing through and doing our absolute best and maybe the GPDA can have a role in that.”



Source link

