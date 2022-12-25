John Wayne was so enraged by Robert Duvall he threatened to punch

Hoffman has previously shared how Duvall ended up incorporating his real-life anger into his performances. The True Grit actor would pick out an audience member he pretended to hate and then shouting ‘f*** you!’ when he left the stage following a curtain call.

As a method actor, he became frustrated when Wayne and True Grit director Henry Hathaway’s plans for his character didn’t match up with his. As a result, confrontations on set became commonplace.

He said in 2015: “The director and I didn’t get along — I don’t get along with a lot of directors.” And on another occasion, added: “Henry Hathaway… we won’t talk about him.”

