Kathy Whitworth: LPGA record-breaker dies aged 83

Last Updated: 25/12/22 8:26pm

Record-breaking former LPGA Tour player Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83.

Whitworth’s 88 LPGA wins are the most on any professional tour, exceeding the men’s PGA Tour record of 82 shared by Sam Snead and Tiger Woods.

She won six major titles – the Titleholders Championship in 1965 and 1966, the 1967 Western Open and the Women’s PGA Championship in 1967, 1971 and 1975, the latter year also marking her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Remembered for her rivalry with 13-time major winner Mickey Wright, Whitworth later became the United States’ first Solheim Cup captain in 1990.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement on the organisation’s website: “The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth.

“Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off.”

Whitworth’s partner Bettye Odle added: “It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends.

“Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories.”



