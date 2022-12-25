King Charles breaks royal speech tradition upheld by Queen for years

King Charles has broken a royal Christmas tradition which his late mother the Queen practised for years when doing her speeches. The monarch, who acceded the throne after the passing of Her Majesty in September, today addressed the nation in his first ever Christmas speech.

Speaking to millions across the UK, the King hailed “wonderfully kind” Britons as the country is gripped by a cost of living crisis.

However, while the Queen was almost always spotted sitting down for her speech, the King has broken tradition by choosing to stand while giving his address.

The sitting position allowed the King’s mother to frame lovely pictures of her family. Last year, the nation watched mournfully as Her Majesty gave her speech while a picture of her beloved husband Philip remained beside her.

In this year’s speech, King Charles made mention of his heir Prince William and his trip to Wales with Kate to shine “a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”

READ MORE: Kate charms little toddler in heartwarming Christmas day moment