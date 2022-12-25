King Charles breaks royal speech tradition upheld by Queen for years

King Charles has broken a royal Christmas tradition which his late mother the Queen practised for years when doing her speeches. The monarch, who acceded the throne after the passing of Her Majesty in September, today addressed the nation in his first ever Christmas speech.
Speaking to millions across the UK, the King hailed “wonderfully kind” Britons as the country is gripped by a cost of living crisis.
However, while the Queen was almost always spotted sitting down for her speech, the King has broken tradition by choosing to stand while giving his address.
The sitting position allowed the King’s mother to frame lovely pictures of her family. Last year, the nation watched mournfully as Her Majesty gave her speech while a picture of her beloved husband Philip remained beside her.
In this year’s speech, King Charles made mention of his heir Prince William and his trip to Wales with Kate to shine “a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”
The King said: “At this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others.
“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organisations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.”
The Christmas day speech comes after ITV released previously unseen footage of a carol concert organised by the Princess of Wales last night.
Gathered together in Westminster Abbey, senior members of the Firm gathered to spread Christmas cheer and give thanks for the past year.
The service also acted as a touching tribute to the Queen as a large image of the late monarch was projected onto the piano, and Kate delivering a moving speech.
