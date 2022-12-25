King Charles snubs Meghan and Harry in Christmas speech





King Charles did not mention his second son and daughter-in-law in his first-ever Christmas broadcast. Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t make an appearance either during the eight-minute-long speech written by the sovereign or in the imageries shown on screen as he was delivering it.

The monarch focused his attention instead on the work carried out by working members of the Firm. Among those shown on screen in various clips were Queen Camilla, seen as she was donating Paddington bears to children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Charles mentioned Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, while he was speaking of the charitable heart showcased by many in the UK every day. Referring to Kate and William’s first visit to Swansea since they acquired their new title following the death of Elizabeth II, Charles said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”

The King noted that, at a time were many in Britain are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and trying to "pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm", kind people are offering their support, time and money to those in need. Mentioning his mother, who died in September, Charles said he shared the Queen's "faith in people" who can touch the lives of others with "goodness and compassion", something he described as the "essence of our community and the very foundation of our society". These qualities, he added, were reflected in the "selfless dedication" of the Armed Forces, health and social care professionals, teachers and all those who work in public service. Charles said: "And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others.