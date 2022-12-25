King’s ‘constitutional impotence’ laid bare in Christmas speech





King Charles’s first Christmas speech shows how powerless he actually has, a constitutional expert has claimed. The monarch shared a lot of positivity in his words, which were broadcast on BBC 1 this afternoon, including saying he shared with his late mother Queen Elizabeth II “faith in people” who can touch the lives of others with “goodness and compassion”.

This was something he described as being the “essence of our community and the very foundation of our society”. But the aspect which stood out the most for royal and constitutional commentator Peter Hunt was when the king spoke about food banks and the cost-of-living crisis. Writing on Twitter, Mr Hunt said: “The cost-of-living crisis features in Charles’ Christmas broadcast: ‘….at this time of great anxiety and hardship…for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm…’ “Foodbanks, once remarkable and shaming for a nation, now normalised.”

Before he became king a few short months ago, the then Prince Charles was a passionate campaigner – especially on environmental issues. And the so-called "black spider memos", which were sent by Charles in 2004 and 2005 to Tony Blair's Government showed him making policy demands to the Prime Minister and his ministers. In the 27 letters he demanded urgent action on everything including improvements to the equipment for the troops fighting in Iraq, to wider availability of alternative herbal medicines in the UK.