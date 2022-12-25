M4 lane closure following Boxing Day crash





The weather conditions during the evening and night of Christmas Day saw delays on the M4 and a number of other motorways due to fog. Now, one lane on the Westbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 3 is closed following a collision.

The affected route runs from Junction 1 to Chiswick to Junction 3 for Heathrow, Feltham and Heathrow Airport. The multi-car collision was reported in the early hours of Boxing Day around 00:30am. Emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene shortly after it was reported. Motorists were advised to take a diversion route to avoid delays with drivers urged to exit the A4 at J1 of the M4 and join the A4 Great West Road.

From here they were then directed to continue on the A4 Bath Road at the roundabout with the A312 The Parkway and take the third exit to head north on the A312 to J3 of the M4. A spokesperson from National Highways said: “The M4 in Greater London is closed westbound between J1 Chiswick Roundabout and J3 Cranford Parkway Interchange. “This is due to a multi-vehicle collision. Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and National Highways have units attending.” An update at 2:15am said that the hard shoulder and lane one remains closed while the other lane has reopened. It is reported that one lane remains closed due to the recovery for the two vehicles involved in the crash. READ MORE: Rail fares to rise even further as strike action continues