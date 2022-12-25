Man who has ‘made over £500 in 2022’ shares his ‘no-brainer’





Money bloggers have been telling Express.co.uk how they have made free money in 2022 and how anyone could potentially make hundreds of pounds in 2023. One has even made a staggering £4,000 over the years – £500 of that in 2022 alone.

The entrepreneur said it’s the easiest way to make extra money and more people should give it a go – the only downside is that sometimes it takes a few weeks for the cashback to appear. He added: “The percentage varies between one and 20 percent. But sometimes I’ve seen one off £100 to £150 cashback bonuses when you buy bigger things.” “You can even get cashback for switching your mobile phone provider, joining new bank accounts or get paid for joining another site. “I’ve made over £500 on TopCashback in 2022! Again, this is just my usual spending where I was buying clothes, food, groceries or birthday presents for others.”

He continued: “I didn’t change anything based on the cashback offered. Although I do always have a sneaky look around each cashback site to see if I can find a discount code to save me even more money.” Deepak recommends people join multiple cashback sites including TopCashback and Quidco and says lots of them offer free £10 bonuses just for signing up. He added: “It’s a no-brainer! It’s by far the easiest way to make a little extra income on the side without changing any of your habits. It’s even more important nowadays with the cost of living.” “The other thing you can do is download Chrome extensions. I really like the TopCashback one in particular. It gives you a helpful reminder when you’re about to buy something you don’t forget to claim your free cashback.”

The entrepreneur is just one of a number of money bloggers who swear by cashback – Dan Med, who runs the cash4nothing blog said he made nearly £300 cashback in 2022 and £258 in 2021. Pete Chatfield from Household Money saving said he’s a big fan of cashback and has made over £600 so far this year. He said: “Not only have I earned cashback from the main sites like TopCashback from doing my online shopping, but I have also earned it from switching my broadband provider and car insurance. “I also have a Chase debit card which pays me one percent on almost all of my spending and have a Pulse credit card as a backup, although that pays just 0.25 percent.”