Max Verstappen rips into UK’s Christmas dinner and wants





Golden brown roast potatoes, succulent stuffed turkey, fluffy Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings smothered in piping-hot gravy and topped off with the most mouthwatering meat-combo – the star on top of the tree – pigs in blankets. That’s what most people in Britain will be tucking into this afternoon as they settle down around the table with their loved ones.

But Max Verstappen could not think of anything worse than remaining on these shores and has ripped into the UK’s tradition. Instead, the two-time F1 world champion would prefer to eat meatballs. “I’m not a big fan of turkey actually,” Verstappen told Joe. “I love meatballs. “Brussel sprouts? I don’t mind them now. When I was little I hated them, but it also depends on the preparation.” Verstappen was confused when asked about pigs in blanks and needed a description of the tiny pork sausage wrapped in bacon. He struck that one down with brutal force, saying: “I’m happy I’m not celebrating it in England then!”

Verstappen cruised to his second world title this year winning a record 15 Grands Prix. The Red Bull star will now take a well-deserved break with his family over the festive period. “I’m going to go home and try to see the family as quickly as possible,” Verstappen said ahead of Xmas Day. “I will definitely be taking a bit of a break and relaxing as well, because it’s been so busy and flat out the whole year, that I really feel like I need a bit of a break from all of it.” Reflecting on the season he added: “It’s just an incredible feeling right now. Just everything from the whole season is coming out. [It was an] insane, intense, crazy season, but also the race in general.

“So at the moment, I’m just, incredibly happy. It was a long night, not a lot of sleep, so I’m not feeling a hundred per cent but, of course, it’s all worth it. “I think it was a real relief for everyone with the outcome but, in general, throughout the whole season, it has been so busy. To have this kind of celebration altogether, it was really special, really amazing.”





