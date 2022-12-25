Mum’s unusual side hustle is helping to ease the cost of living

When day turns to evening, Elsie Liontou, 36, swaps her dental chair for a circus swing as she transforms from a fully qualified dentist practitioner working for Bupa Dental Care to a circus performer. She told Express.co.uk that not only does her unusual side hustle provide her family with an extra income, but it also allows her to unwind and have time for herself.
While it’s no longer unusual to find someone who has a separate job in the evenings to make ends meet, not many dentists juggle their careers as circus performers.
Elsie fell in love with the circus when looking for something to do in her spare time after being a qualified dentist for more than 10 years.
The mum is a qualified aerial silks and hoop instructor teaching aerial hoop, silks, and acrobatics for a range of age groups from as young as 18 months – including her daughter.
She told Express.co.uk: “I needed something to do for myself. The circus provides me with the mental headspace I need and allows me to have some breathing space outside of my busy day-to-day life.”
Elsie said having a side hustle can allow people to make an extra income and do what they love.
She added: “Some of my patients are aware of my side hustle, and we speak about it sometimes when they’re in the practice – I’ve even had one patient recognise me while performing.
“My advice to anyone considering a side hustle is just to do it!
“Lots of us at the circus lead ‘double lives,’ if you do what you love in life, you’ll be sure to reach your happy place.”
While searches for side hustles have doubled over the course of the last year, research shows Britons are becoming more imaginative when it comes to ways to make money.
Savvy Britons who are considering taking on a side hustle to survive the cost of living crisis could earn up to £100,000 a year in their spare time.
Data from business comparison experts at Bionic has revealed that some freelancers on Fiverr are earning in excess of £100,000 by carrying out unique side hustles at home.
This could be anything from teaching people how to play chess online to creating cards.
Some of the most interesting ways to make extra money included:
- Up to £25,000 creating breaking news-style birthday greetings videos – people seem to really enjoy getting happy birthday videos from Donald Trump, Conor McGregor, Kermit the Frog and Santa Claus impersonators – collectively, freelancers have earned around £10,000 from doing this
- Teaching people how to play chess online could add up to an extra £7,000 on top of someone’s usual salary
- Simply playing as someone’s teammate on online video games could net an extra £7,000
- One UK freelancer managed to make at least £31,000 from creating animated GIFs
- Data shows freelancers with astrology experience are earning as much as £110,000 casting love spells to make people fall in love.
