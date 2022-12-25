Murder probe launched after woman dies in Christmas Eve pub

Merseyside Police has launched a murder investigation after a woman was killed and three people were injured during a shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village just after 11.50pm yesterday.

A woman was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital with an injury which was described as “consistent with a gunshot wound”.

Her next of kin have been informed and her family are being supported by trained officers, England’s sixth-largest force confirmed.

Three men were also admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

