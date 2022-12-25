No new Yellowstone episode tonight (12-25-22), but fans can watch

Oh no! Not a Christmas break?

“Yellowstone” fans will be disappointed to know there won’t be a new episode of “Yellowstone” tonight (Dec. 25, 2022).

Instead fans can tune in “The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon,” featuring “Yellowstone,” “1883″ and “1923″ episodes on the Paramount Network.

The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon” begins on the Paramount Network at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25, with Episode 1 of “1883.″ The marathon continues with Episode 2 of “1883.” Then Season 5 episodes of “Yellowstone” begin airing, starting at 3:38 p.m. ET. Those continue until 12:07 a.m. Monday, when Episode 1 of “1923″ airs.

If you still want your fix of “Yellowstone,” you can stream previous episodes of the hit TV show — starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, patriarch of a vast Montana ranching empire — on Philo TV or fuboTV.

“Yellowstone” will will return to its Season 5 midseason finale on the evening of New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

In “1883,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as, respectively, James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to Costner’s John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone.”

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as more members of the Dutton family in another prequel, “1923,” which also streams on Paramount +.

