No place like home at Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge is very grateful for the support we receive from our many friends throughout the Gazette readership area.

We care for wildlife (bears, foxes, bobcats, owls, hawks, and more) native to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem but unable to live in the wild. Our staff depends on many dedicated volunteers to help maintain our campus, transport food and supplies, and tend to our resident animals.

Volunteers help with our education programs, where we help visitors and school groups learn about the wildlife populations that mean so much to our region. YWS receives no Park Service or other government funding. So, we are especially grateful for our renewing members, the generous contributions of caring individuals, and the supplies and other support we receive from area businesses.

Because winter closes us to the public from January through March, so we do not have income from visitors, we are especially grateful for donors who make that extra gift at this time of year to help us through to spring. We know many people in Red Lodge support YWS generously and many people outside our community have adopted YWS as “their own.” On behalf of our resident animals, we’re very grateful and will continue striving to maintain your trust.

