Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Says The Beatles Were Motivated by Fear of Boredom

The Beatles: Paul McCartney puts his arms around Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison

The Beatles made some of the most memorable music of all time. It’s music people still listen to today, and surviving performers like Paul McCartney still play Beatles songs in concert. But the creation of that music might not have been as deep as fans imagine. McCartney said in a recent interview that they were just trying not to get bored. 

The Beatles: Paul McCartney puts his arms around Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison
L-R: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

McCartney appeared in the Inside Out with Paul Mercurio podcast on Oct. 14. Discussing his career from The Beatles and on, McCartney explained his theory of avoiding boredom.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.