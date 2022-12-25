Physical signs of dementia to look out for in loved ones

Dementia refers to a group of symptoms associated with the progressive deterioration of brain function. It most commonly affects older people, and can impact memory, how a person thinks and other mental skills. Therefore, we usually think of behavioural changes or memory problems when considering the symptoms of dementia.

“Someone suffering from dementia may look unkempt, preoccupied, or their personality may have changed,” she said.

“They may also look like they’ve lost weight because they keep forgetting to eat, or they may even look depressed, because those in the early stages of cognitive decline can look sad because they are aware of their own decline.

“Indeed, some more of the common signs include problems managing finances, low mood and memory issues.

“Your gait can become more shuffle-like, while your mood and personality are secondary to where in the brain is affected by dementia.”

