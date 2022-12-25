Categories
Canada

Plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos by alpha brand

A composite image of four alpha brand plant-based products.


News

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Press ·

A composite image of four alpha brand plant-based products.
The original recall for alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage has now been expanded to include three more products. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

The original recall for alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage has now been expanded to include Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Chorizo, Plant-based Breakfast Burrito – Meatless Sausage Scramble and Plant-based Burrito – Mexicali.

The sandwiches and Meatless Sausage Scramble burrito were sold in 156-gram packages and the Mexicali burrito was sold in 142-gram packages.

All were sold across Canada.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the products out or return it to where it was purchased.

Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.