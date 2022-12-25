PS Plus January 2023 games reveal: When will Sony make

Sony will have a nice post-Christmas surprise for PS Plus subscribers, as the next batch of free PS4 and PS5 games are about to be revealed. The January 2023 PlayStation Plus Essentials will be announced at 4.30pm GMT on December 28. Subscribers will be able to download and play the games for free when they join the line-up less than a week later on the morning of January 3.

In the meantime, PlayStation Plus users can download and play the current batch of free games, which is headlined by the excellent Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

As part of the Legendary Edition, each of the Mass Effect games have been given a 4K makeover, complete with enhanced textures and improved character models.

That’s on top of modified controls, a superior user-interface and a much more colourful visual style.

In addition to the core games from the Mass Effect Trilogy, the Legendary Edition contains more than 40 pieces of downloadable content. This includes story expansion packs, as well as bonus weapons, armour and more.

Joining Mass Effect Legendary Edition is BioMutant, which is an open-world role-playing game starring a kung-fu mammal.