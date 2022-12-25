Categories
Technology

Quantum Machine Learning: A Beginner’s Guide


Image Source
!pip install pennylane
!pip install numpy
!pip install matplotlib
from sklearn import datasets
# Load the iris dataset
iris = datasets.load_iris()
X = iris['data']
y = iris['target']
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
# Split the dataset into training and test sets
X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, test_size=0.2, random_state=42)
from sklearn.preprocessing import StandardScaler
# Initialize the scaler
scaler = StandardScaler()
# Fit the scaler to the training data
scaler.fit(X_train)
# Scale the training and test data
X_train_scaled = scaler.transform(X_train)
X_test_scaled = scaler.transform(X_test)
import pennylane as qml
# Choose a device (e.g., 'default.qubit')
device = qml.device('default.qubit')
@qml.qnode(device)
def quantum_neural_net(weights, data):
# Initialize the qubits
qml.templates.AmplitudeEmbedding(weights, data)
# Apply a layer of quantum neurons
qml.templates.StronglyEntanglingLayers(weights, data)
# Measure the qubits
return qml.expval(qml.PauliZ(0))
def cost(weights, data, labels):
# Make predictions using the quantum neural network
predictions = quantum_neural_net(weights, data)
# Calculate the mean squared error
mse = qml.mean_squared_error(labels, predictions)
return mse
# Initialize the optimizer
opt = qml.AdamOptimizer(stepsize=0.01)
# Set the number of training steps
steps = 100
# Set the initial weights
weights = np.random.normal(0, 1, (4, 2))
# Train the model
for i in range(steps):
# Calculate the gradients
gradients = qml.grad(cost, argnum=0)(weights, X_train_scaled, y_train)
# Update the weights
opt.step(gradients, weights)
# Print the cost
if (i + 1) % 10 == 0:
print(f'Step {i + 1}: cost = {cost(weights, X_train_scaled, y_train):.4f}')
# Make predictions on the test set
predictions = quantum_neural_net(weights, X_test_scaled)
# Calculate the accuracy
accuracy = qml.accuracy(predictions, y_test)
print(f'Test accuracy: {accuracy:.2f}')
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
# Plot the predictions
plt.scatter(y_test, predictions)
# Add a diagonal line
x = np.linspace(0, 3, 4)
plt.plot(x, x, '--r')
# Add axis labels and a title
plt.xlabel('True labels')
plt.ylabel('Predictions')
plt.title('Quantum Neural Network')
# Show the plot
plt.show()
Step 10: cost = 0.5020
Step 20: cost = 0.3677
Step 30: cost = 0.3236
Step 40: cost = 0.3141
Step 50: cost = 0.3111
Step 60: cost = 0.3102
Step 70: cost = 0.3098
Step 80: cost = 0.3095
Step 90: cost = 0.3093
Step 100: cost = 0.3092
Test accuracy: 0.87



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.