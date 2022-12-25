Queen had 7 outfit changes at Christmas – but would ‘never wear

In the book, the dresser wrote: “The Queen is just as busy as she would be in London, with more guests to entertain.

“There may be several outfit changes in one day – it could be as many as five or even up to seven, although that is rare – depending on the number of engagements, as well as the weather and temperature, which can change so quickly around Sandringham.”

Angela continued: “I lay out sketches of evening dresses for the Queen to look through and choose what she would like to wear that evening and, occasionally, she may have to pick out a dress for a cocktail party”.

She then reportedly passes on the outfit details to guests and ladies-in-waiting via the means of “a handwritten notice… pinned up in the Dressers’ Corridor detailing what she will be wearing”.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s ‘ultra luxury’ holiday destination