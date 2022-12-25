Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT review: AMD’s ‘reasonable’ stab at 4K

While I was eager to see how these new GPUs compared to NVIDIAs, I had to go through several rounds of driver and motherboard BIOS updates on my Ryzen 9 7900X before both cards were stable enough to actually use. That’s something I occasionally run into when testing cutting-edge hardware (NVIDIA’s cards also required a BIOS update), but there were still issues with AMD’s cards even after that. Halo Infinite, for example, refused to launch matches with either card. Sometimes my PC would completely shut down while testing Cyberpunk 2077, which required me to unplug my desktop and reset my BIOS before Windows would boot again.

I’ve been benching AMD and NVIDIA video cards on this PC, equipped with a premium Corsair 1000W PSU, for the past several months without any stability issues. So it was a surprise to see just how much havoc these GPUs could wreak. I haven’t seen other reviews complaining of similar issues, so I’ll chalk up my experience to early drivers. AMD just released a new driver that resolves an issue of high power draw during video encoding, so I’m hoping the company is also trying to address the bugs I’m seeing.

None 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme Port Royal (Ray Tracing) Cyberpunk Blender AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 12,969 14,696/68fps 4K FSR RT: 57fps 2,899 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 11,688 13,247/61fps 4K FSRT RT: 50fps 3,516 NVIDIA RTX 4080 12,879 17,780/82fps 4K DLSS RT: 74fps 9,310 NVIDIA RTX 4090 16,464 25,405/117.62 fps 4K DLSS RT: 135fps 12,335 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 7,713 9,104/42.15fps N/A N/A

When the cards ran smoothly, they proved to be fairly competitive with the RTX 4080. The 7900 XTX was on-par with the 4080 when it came to 3DMark’s TimeSpy Extreme benchmark and Geekbench 5’s Compute test. The 7900 XT scored 1,000 points lower on TimeSpy Extreme, which was 3,000 points higher than last year’s RTX 3080 Ti, but it was bested by that NVIDIA card when it came to Geekbench. Hitman 3 also ran blazingly fast on both cards in 4K, reaching 165fps and 180fps when I flipped on FSR upscaling. Much like NVIDIA’s cards, there’s little reason to run any game in 4K without the help of advanced upscaling tech.

The performance gulf between AMD and NVIDIA appeared once I started dabbling with ray tracing. The 7900 XTX and XT scored well below the RTX 4080 in the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark (at least they managed to beat the 3080 Ti). I also only saw around 57fps in Cyberpunk 2077 on the Radeon 7900 XTX while playing in 4K with full ray tracing and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. Without FSR, that frame rate dipped to an unplayable 25fps. The slower 7900 XT only managed to hit 50fps in 4K with FSR and ray tracing enabled.

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Basically, if you’re eager to get a video card that reaches well above 60fps in 4K with ray tracing, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But if you can live with 1,440p, you’ll find more to like: The 7900 XTX reached 130fps in Cyberpunk with ray tracing, FSR and graphics settings maxed, while the 7900 XT hit 114fps. That’s almost enough to max out a 120Hz gaming monitor! Personally, I still find 4K gaming to be overrated — 1,440p still looks great, and you may never notice the benefits of pushing more pixels. But I’ll admit that I’ve been spoiled by NVIDIA’s DLSS3 upscaling technology, which allowed me to hit 74fps in Cyberpunk while playing in 4K with ray tracing. That’s as close to gaming heaven as I’ve ever been.

But there’s one thing you’ll find with these AMD GPUs that you won’t with NVIDIA’s: Reasonable street prices. Even after their launch, you can still snag the 7900XT and XTX close to retail. Many RTX 4080 models, meanwhile, are inching towards $1,500 at online retailers (assuming you can find them in stock at all). Spending close to $1,000 on a video card is still hard to stomach, but at least it makes more sense than going all the way to $1,500.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT are a solid step forward for AMD, especially when it comes to 4K gaming. But I’m hoping the company can get its driver situation in order, and perhaps eke out better ray tracing performance in the process. Most gamers are still better off waiting for AMD and NVIDIA’s next-gen mid-range cards, which are sure to be launching soon. But if you’re an avowed AMD fan, you’ve finally got the high-end upgrade you’ve been waiting for.