Raducanu’s first rival hits out at ‘unfortunate’ criticism

Emma Raducanu’s childhood rival Sonay Kartal has given her take on the criticism the 20-year-old has faced since her historic victory at the 2021 US Open. The British No 7 exclusively discussed her old foe’s rise with Express Sport and praised Raducanu for inspiring her peers.

Before Raducanu was making tennis history as the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam trophy at the 2021 US Open, she was doing battle with fellow Brit Kartal in youth tournaments as the pair faced off in finals almost every week during their childhood days. The pair followed separate paths as they made it onto the pro tour after the current world No 206 was hampered by injuries but they reunited earlier this year at the Billie Jean King Cup and have enjoyed a good relationship, both training at the National Tennis Centre over the off-season.

Having known the British No 1 for years, the Brighton local had her own thoughts on witnessing her old rival’s every move be put under a microscope and hit back at Raducanu’s critics as she suggested that last year’s US Open winner would be able to rise above the noise. “I think obviously, with what she’s done she’s obviously now in the spotlight and I think being so young, it’s probably something that she hasn’t really had the cameras on her like she does now,” the 21-year-old exclusively told Express Sport.

“I think it’s definitely tough for her and everything she does, there’s an opinion on.” One aspect of her game that the world No 76 has been blasted for is her record with coaches, as she recently appointed her fifth trainer in the space of 18 months after enlisting Sebastian Sachs on a trial period.

JUST IN: Djokovic waxes lyrical on ‘humble’ Messi as he hopes to emulate impact