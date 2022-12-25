“Roger Federer is a source of motivation for young tennis

Dominic Stricker had the chance to train with one of his biggest idols, Roger Federer, several times in Switzerland. The current number 118 in the ATP ranking has shown that he has excellent talent, especially on grass, and closed 2022 by reaching the semifinals at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

He said: “I will never forget training with Roger Federer, it was a fantastic experience. I enjoyed every single minute I spent on the court with him. I am really happy that I was given such an opportunity.”

“It’s great to have an example like him in Switzerland”

Dominic’s longtime coach Sven Swinnen told: “I still remember the first time I saw Dominic play in Switzerland.

He hit the ball very cleanly. His footwork wasn’t the best yet and he can always improve. But he’s getting stronger. We’re trying to take it one step at a time. It’s close to the top 100; that’s the goal. We try to work on the things in which he needs to improve and we don’t think too much about the points.

We always repeat the same things to the kids: everyone has to go their own way and focus on themselves. Obviously it’s great to have an example like Federer in Switzerland. This motivates young tennis players a lot. They met and he trained with him several times; this was important.

Everyone dreams of playing and winning the biggest tournaments. That’s why you train. This is what every child dreams of. I hope Dominic continues to train hard and that he can play these events soon. Sometimes you want to keep working on your weaknesses, but I also prefer to focus on your strengths.

He serves quite well already, especially considering his height, and the serve is a great weapon, but he can always improve this shot”.