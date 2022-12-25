Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Ukrainians are creating

“,”elementId”:”20b3af96-0e26-49f4-9d64-1cd70a0210c8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s 9am in Kyiv where some will be celebrating Christmas Day, however most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and will therefore mark the occasion in early January.

Nonetheless, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, used an address on Christmas Eve to deliver a message to all Ukrainians who are marking the holiday in the face of ongoing attacks from Russia.

Speaking 10 months to the day since Russia invaded, Zelenskiy said that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would cost even more.

More on that shortly. In the meantime, here are the other key recent developments:

At least ten people were killed and an estimated 58 wounded on Saturday in Russian shelling on the recently recaptured Ukrainian city of Kherson . The region was targeted by 74 Russian strikes. 66 cars caught fire in a residential area of the city due to the shelling, the emergency services said.



Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attacks on Kherson “terror … killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure”. He said: “it is the real life of Ukraine … The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”



Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov , said the attack in Kherson is more evidence that Ukraine needs to be supplied with more defence systems and called for more weapons and ammunition.



Reuters reporters in the Russian -occupied city of Mariupol have confirmed that authorities are demolishing and clearing what is left of the smashed rear portion of the cities theatre, where hundreds of Ukrainians were killed in Russian airstrikes after a protracted siege earlier this year.



Ukraine has announced it has killed another 480 Russian troops, according to its latest casualty figures.



The Netherlands has pledged €2.5bn ($2.7bn) to help Ukraine in 2023, with most of the money earmarked for military aid.



The rock band Pink Floyd has raised $600,000 for Ukraine with the song Hey Hey Rise Up.



