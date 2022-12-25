Simple budgeting rule could help you save hundreds in 2023

Experts typically recommend a person pay off expensive debts first, and then clear all debts.

The 20 percent of income could go towards this goal and helping a person become debt-free.

Once this is achieved, this proportion of income could be put aside into a high interest savings account, or into one’s pension for later down the line.

The 50/30/20 rule is designed to help people split their priorities and manage money in an easy-to-follow way.

For example, if monthly income was £1,500 after tax, then a person might spend: