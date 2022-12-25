Smart water meters could stop energy bills rising to £1,500 a





Gas and electricity costs are on the rise as the UK’s cost of living crisis shows no signs of suddenly slowing down. One of the factors that contributes to a home’s eventual energy bill is the overall cost of water usage. Carbon neutral water supplier Everflow estimates that around six percent of the average household energy bill is attributable to water.

Since October 2022, the average household's energy bill has risen by 27 percent if they have typical usage. One of the ways people keep on track of their electricity bills is by using a smart meter to keep daily tabs on how much they use. Similarly, water smart meters can help families looking to track their water usage which can add significantly to a household's overall energy bill. Regularly using this appliance could prevent a home's monthly water bill rising from £100 to £1,500, according to Everflow.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, an expert in water energy efficiency shared how smart meters are vital appliances for families looking to cut down their costs. Clare Galland, the Water Efficiency and Environmental Services manager at Everflow, outlined how smart water meters are useful tools in helping households keep on top of their usage. The water supplier's energy expert explained: "Smart water meters automatically measure water usage frequently. "This allows users to view their usage in an online portal to see how the amount of water that they use varies over time.

"If usage is going up, users can ask themselves if this can be explained or if something needs to be done." According to Ms Galland, utilising smart water meters successfully can locate problems within a house which mean big savings down-the-line. She added: "The more frequently that users take meter reads, the easier any issues, such as leaks, can be identified and rectified. "It's not uncommon for a leak at a customer's property to cause a water bill to go from about £100 to £1,500 a month.

“We’ve even seen bigger. And then there’s the cost involved with possible repairs from water damage to consider. “Luckily, if the leak is fixed quickly then customers can claim a leak allowance back from their water company. “It is estimated that a quarter of businesses are suffering leaks – exacerbated recently with the freezing temperatures that we’ve been experiencing.” A bi-product of people investing in a water smart meter is that it can lead to other energy-efficient technology and modifications being adopted into a household.