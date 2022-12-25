Steven Spielberg’s disturbing ET sequel plans with tortured

It’s been 40 years since Steven Spielberg’s family sci-fi classic was released and made almost $800 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of just $10 million. ET: The Extra-Terrestrial surpassed Star Wars as the biggest movie of all time, a record it held until the director topped it with his own Jurassic Park in 1993. It’s not surprising then, that given the blockbuster’s success, Universal Pictures were demanding a sequel.

ET 2 was called ET II: Nocturnal Fears and was penned by Spielberg and screenwriter Melissa Mathison in the year of the original’s release.

The plot follows on from ET, with the Taylor children missing their alien buddy, only for them to become overjoyed to find an alien spacecraft. However, the creatures on board are evil albino carnivores with huge red eyes and fangs. Korel is the leader of this species which is actually at war with ET’s. He ends up kidnapping and torturing the children until Elliott lets out such ao powerful screen that ET (real name Zrek it turns out) hears them in space and returns to Earth to save his friends.

In the end, Spielberg decided not to move ahead with the project, as recalled by Gertie actress Drew Barrymore.