Susanna Reid surprises Ukrainian girl in emotional reunion

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard hosted a special Christmas Day episode of the ITV show. During the programme, Susanna and Kate were joined by Ukrainian girl Amelia Anisovych, who went viral last year for her singing of Frozen’s Let It Go whilst in a bunker during the Ukrainian war.

Susanna first met Amelia in Poland in April, with Amelia and her mother arriving in the UK at a later date.

During the show, she was joined by her mother and a translator and was excited to inform Susanna about what they will be doing for Christmas.

First seeing Amelia again, Susanna exclaimed: “It’s such a delight to see you, I’m so thrilled to see you!”

Ukrainian Christmas takes place on January 7, each year, with Amelia revealing she will be, “With the whole family, sitting and eating. I can’t wait to see my whole family.”

Amelia’s mum, Lilia, who also joined them on the sofa, explained: “We are going to Kyiv to see my dear husband – Amelia’s father – my son, my mother and father, and my brother.”

