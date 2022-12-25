The alcoholic beverages that could hike your risk of dementia

The study of approximately 2,500 discovered that those who drank one to seven servings of sugar-sweetened beverages per week were 1.91 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, compared to those who consumed none.

Additionally, those who consumed more than seven servings of sugar-sweetened beverages per week were 2.55 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

These findings were unchanged after accounting for other facts like hypertension, smoking, diabetes and body mass index.

Similarly, research published in the journal Neurology has also proven that people who consume the highest levels of saturated fat have a 44 percent higher risk of developing dementia, compared to those who don’t.

